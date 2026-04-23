Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
1h

I’m not happy with 6 months for 4 people and that’s not counting hunting the nwr that surrounds me and fishing and trawling. But unless you’re going to South America we’re already screwed with the polar shift weakening our magnetic field

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