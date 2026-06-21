They Built a Kill Zone at the White House. Your Church Has the Same Weakness.

(Keith Graves, Christian Warrior Training) - On June 14, thousands gathered on the South Lawn of the White House for the UFC Freedom 250 event, a fight card tied to the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations. By the time the crowd took their seats, the plan to kill many of them was already broken up.

Federal authorities learned of the threat on June 10, four days before the event, after a relative of one of the suspects contacted law enforcement, worried that a family member was talking about doing something in Washington. That single thread led investigators into an informal network communicating over the Signal app. The FBI, working with the Secret Service, the Department of Justice, and state and local partners, ran a multi-state operation that put five people in custody. Officials say roughly twenty-three individuals were identified as part of the network.

According to officials cited by CBS News, NBC News, and others, the plan was built in stages. Explosive-laden drones would strike buildings near the venue to create mass panic. As the crowd fled in the direction the planners expected, a sniper team positioned along that path would open fire on people in the open. A second wave would then attempt to storm the White House gates. The first blast was never meant to be the main event. It was meant to move people. The killing was supposed to happen where the crowd was driven, not where the…

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