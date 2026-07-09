The Feds Just Told Utilities to Assume the Enemy Is Inside the Grid and You Should Plan Accordingly

(When you work in the industry, you know how scarily fragile it all is. And the clown-world honchos want to pile a bunch of data centers on top to overload the grid further. So remember, Band-Aids, Beans, Bullets, Batteries… Not necessarily in that order. - DD)

(JD Rucker, Late Prepper) - In the predawn hours of January 3, the lights went out across Caracas. No transmission towers were bombed and no power lines were severed. The blackout was accomplished through precise manipulation of the industrial control systems that manage the flow of electricity, synchronized with the American operation that pulled Nicolás Maduro out of his palace and, as ZeroHedge reported, onto a plane bound for an American courtroom. A capital city of millions went dark because someone, somewhere, typed the right commands.

That was a preview. Five months later, on May 5, the federal government quietly told every power company, water utility, and pipeline operator in America to plan as though the same thing could happen here. Not as a thought experiment. As a baseline operating assumption.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency calls the initiative CI Fortify, and buried in its bureaucratic language is one of the most remarkable admissions Washington has ever made. Operators are instructed to assume that in a conflict scenario, third-party connections such as telecommunications, internet, vendors, and service providers will be unreliable, and that threat actors will already have some access to their…

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