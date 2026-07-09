Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Mrhounddog's avatar
Mrhounddog
4h

As a former Emergency Manager, this is nightmare material. Prepare accordingly.

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
6h

If the feds are warning people what they are planning

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