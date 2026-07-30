The Exodus Patterns Have Already Begun—And the Software Is Tracking Every Movement

(Uncle Sam’s minions and others are making a dead list. The elites are not the ones that on it. We are… - DD)

(Milan Adamns, PreppGroup) - Something shifted in the telemetry last March. Not the markets. Not the weather. Something deeper in the architecture of privilege. When the private Gulfstream G650 lifted off from Teterboro at 3:47 AM local time—its transponder squawking a destination that would change three times mid-flight before vanishing entirely from civilian radar over the Azores—it triggered an algorithm that had been dormant since the first lines of code were written in a converted server farm outside Reykjavik. The “Apocalypse Early Warning System” (AEWS) had captured its first confirmed exodus. And the programmer who built it—a former quantitative analyst for a Luxembourg-based wealth management firm who goes only by the handle “Cassandra’s Brother”—sat in his Edinburgh flat and watched the amber dot pulse across his three monitors before it disappeared into the Atlantic static.

He knew what the disappearance meant. They had switched to military-grade encryption. The kind that requires clearance levels most cabinet ministers don’t possess. The kind that only activates when the passengers onboard have been briefed on scenarios that make civilian emergency protocols look like kindergarten fire drills.

The AEWS wasn’t supposed to exist. Not officially. Not in any registry of aviation monitoring tools or flight-tracking APIs. It was constructed from the fractured remnants of ADS-B exchange data, maritime AIS signatures, encrypted satellite handshake protocols, and something far more esoteric: the “ghost frequencies”—radio bands that billionaire avionics technicians use to coordinate with private airfields when the public infrastructure has been deemed compromised. Cassandra’s Brother had spent fourteen months reverse-engineering the flight logs of the 0.001 percent, correlating their movements with seismic anomalies, solar flare data, and—most disturbingly—mass animal die-offs that never made the evening news but appeared with troubling regularity in the…

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