Bill Federer Exposes the History of PsyOps and How They’re Being Used Against Us Today

(JD Rucker) - Just when we need better understanding of the forces arrayed against us, historian Bill Federer offers a sobering look at the long arc of psychological operations—tools of influence that have evolved from ancient battlefields to the digital age. What was once the domain of military strategists has become a pervasive force in culture, media, and politics, often leaving citizens unaware they are even in the fight.

Federer traces the roots of these tactics to timeless principles of warfare. As Prussian strategist Carl von Clausewitz observed, the purpose of war is to compel your opponent to submit to your will. Sun Tzu, centuries earlier, elevated this idea: supreme excellence lies in defeating the enemy without fighting at all—by demoralizing, confusing, and manipulating perceptions. Modern “fifth-generation warfare” perfects this art, securing submission without the target realizing a battle is underway.

The Bible itself illustrates the power of psychological operations. When the children of Israel approached the Promised Land, ten spies returned with a demoralizing report of giants and certain defeat. The people, gripped by fear, nearly stoned Moses and longed to return to Egypt. Only Joshua and Caleb stood firm. In contrast, Gideon’s story shows the reverse: vastly outnumbered, his small…

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