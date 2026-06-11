The First Christian Nation. A Warning the West Has Not Read: Armenians and why Islamist insist on killing them.

(This genocide is sponsored by the SPLC, ACLU, Democrats, RINOs, The Tides Foundation, The Council on Foreign Relations, WEF… - DD)

(A. C. Rosenthal) - Armenia did not stumble into history. It walked in through the front door.

In 301 AD, the Kingdom of Armenia became the first nation in the world to adopt Christianity as its state religion. Not a tolerated faith. Not a permitted minority practice. The official confession of a sovereign people. Twelve years before Constantine issued the Edict of Milan. Twelve years before the Roman Empire stopped feeding Christians to things with teeth. Armenia was already there, already committed, already staking its national identity on the confession that Jesus Christ was Lord.

That fact is not a footnote. It is the foundation of everything that follows.

The Armenian people carried that identity through centuries of conquest and pressure and the specific grinding weight of existence as a Christian minority inside an Islamic empire. They carried it through the millet system, through the jizya, through the…

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