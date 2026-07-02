How To Avoid Living Behind Enemy Lines

(Diane Gruber, America First Re-Ignited) - You have done your research. You have found a Red neighborhood in a Red County in a Red State which has two Republican senators, which has not had a Democrat governor for decades, which has a Republican legislature, which has not voted for a Democrat president since the relatively normal Democrat Bill Clinton. More importantly, the house you are looking at is located in a county that voted for one Donald J. Trump three times by wide margins. The cherry on the top of the whip cream is the fact that the county has a Constitutional sheriff to protect you rights.

Before you purchased the home, you visited the neighbors on the entire street, both sides, to chit chat about the neighborhood. Without mentioning politics, you wanted to discern if they leaned Left or leaned Right. Some of the neighbors were easy to “read.” If they were flying a US flag, they were Republicans, or very conservative Democrats. Sadly, Liberals either hate America so much and/or are afraid what their Democrat “friends” will say, they won’t fly the Stars & Stripes. They are certainly not America haters. You know that, if the outside of their homes or their cars boasted Trump flags, yard signs or bumper stickers, you would not have to worry about them.

If you noticed anything that implied the neighbors were pro-illegals, pro-abortion, anti-second amendment, or if they still sport Harris/Walz yard signs, you know they are…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge , Today in Southern History , and at the FreeArkansas News

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight