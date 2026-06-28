The UK Is Confirmed To Have ‘Thought Police’

(Drago Bosnic, LewRockwell.Com) - By enforcing laws that allow the existence of organizations such as RICU, the UK has effectively become the only country on the planet that arrests people for “thought crimes”, which are a total absurdity from a legal (or any other) standpoint, as there’s no way to police someone’s thoughts.

Nearly 80 years after George Orwell wrote “1984”, Western media still use it to describe totalitarian governments and societies, particularly if they’re non-Western. The general premise used by the mainstream propaganda machine is that Orwell was writing about others and that his works could never be used to describe “democratic” countries of the political West. And yet, it seems not even he could have ever dreamed about the levels of dictatorial control his own homeland would be subjected to. Namely, the extent to which the United Kingdom has descended into darkness is not exactly easy to put into words. The level of control exerted by the British government is beyond the worst of Orwell’s nightmares and now includes what can only be described as “thought police”.

In a typically bureaucratic manner, the secretive police unit engaged in sanctioning these “thought crimes” is called the Research, Information and Communications Unit (RICU). It has come under the spotlight in recent days and weeks after a string of crimes across the…

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