“Preparedness isn’t about fear. It’s about refusing to be helpless...”

(Jake Martin, Modern Exodus) - For many years, preparedness was often pictured as something only a few people did. It was about getting ready for a major disaster—a massive storm, an economic collapse, or some world-changing event.

Today, I think preparedness looks different.

Most of us aren’t worried about one dramatic day that changes everything overnight. Instead, we’re watching a series of smaller problems slowly reshape everyday life.

The grocery bill keeps getting higher.

Insurance costs more.

Housing is more expensive.

Many companies are replacing workers with technology, and AI is changing jobs faster than most people expected.

Cyberattacks are becoming more common. Supply chains are still fragile. Around the world, conflicts continue to create uncertainty. At the same time, many people feel more divided and less connected than ever before.

None of these problems alone may seem overwhelming. But together, they create a future that is far less…

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