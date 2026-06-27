EMP Aftermath: Here’s What They Don’t Want You To Know

(Most people wouldn’t make it past the loss of Facebook! - DD)

(James Walton, Ask A Prepper) - We witnessed a lot of horrible things in the 20th century. Atrocities that we humans, surprisingly, seem to be circling back to. Then you wake up one day in 2025 and nukes are back on the table.

Before we get into what happens after an EMP, let’s make sure we are talking about the same thing, because not all EMPs are equal and the difference matters for how you prepare.

A nuclear EMP happens when a warhead is detonated at high altitude, above 25 miles. The resulting electromagnetic pulse radiates outward and can cover an entire continent. This is the scenario most preppers refer to when they talk about grid-down collapse. The damage is near-instant and affects everything with a circuit board simultaneously.

A solar EMP, more accurately called a coronal mass ejection or CME, happens when the sun ejects a massive burst of magnetized plasma that reaches Earth. The 1859 Carrington Event is the benchmark. It melted telegraph wires across the country. A repeat today would devastate transformers and long-distance power lines across entire regions. The difference from a nuclear EMP is that a…

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