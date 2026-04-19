The Only Places Left in America Where You Could Survive

(Madge Waggy) - Where Is the Best Place to Live in the United States During — and After — a Societal Collapse? (It’s a) practical question most people misunderstand

There is a tendency to treat the idea of societal collapse as either an abstract risk or a form of entertainment, something that belongs more to fiction than to real-world planning. As a result, when the question of “where to go” is raised, it is often answered quickly and intuitively, without the level of analysis it actually requires. People default to vague notions of isolation—mountains, forests, rural areas—without examining whether those environments can realistically support long-term human survival once modern systems are no longer functioning.

What makes this question difficult is not the lack of possible answers, but the number of variables that must be considered simultaneously. In a stable society, location is largely a matter of preference, constrained by economic opportunity, infrastructure, and lifestyle choices. In a destabilized or collapsed system, those priorities reverse. Accessibility becomes a liability, density becomes a risk multiplier, and environments that once seemed inconvenient or marginal may become significantly more viable than highly developed regions.

This shift in perspective is essential. Without it, any attempt to identify a “safe” location becomes superficial, focusing on isolated advantages rather than systemic…

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