Preparedness: The Flavor of Survival
Sassy Sauces to Elevate Your Cheap Eats
Sassy Sauces to Elevate Your Cheap Eats
(As one who lived off of both C-Rations and MREs, I heartily concur. - DD)
(Daisy Luther, The Organic Prepper) - Just because your budget is tight and you’re relegated to cheap eats, that doesn’t mean you have to eat boring, bland food. A simple sauce can really jazz up the plainest of food and elevate your cheap eats to a frugally fabulous level. Whether you dip your food or pour the sauce over it, you’ll get a yummy burst of flavor.
You can use whatever basic ingredients you have on hand or wish to purchase. You can go with cheap, generic ingredients or higher-quality, cleaner ingredients, depending on your budget.
Here are some of my favorite sauces…
For those of us that love spicy foods it is a must. It also typically creates tremendous medicinal and nutritional boosts due to the make up of the various botanicals. If using bone broth as part of the sauce making or any real dairy you just boosted a huge swath of your mineral needs.