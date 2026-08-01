Sassy Sauces to Elevate Your Cheap Eats

(As one who lived off of both C-Rations and MREs, I heartily concur. - DD)

(Daisy Luther, The Organic Prepper) - Just because your budget is tight and you’re relegated to cheap eats, that doesn’t mean you have to eat boring, bland food. A simple sauce can really jazz up the plainest of food and elevate your cheap eats to a frugally fabulous level. Whether you dip your food or pour the sauce over it, you’ll get a yummy burst of flavor.

You can use whatever basic ingredients you have on hand or wish to purchase. You can go with cheap, generic ingredients or higher-quality, cleaner ingredients, depending on your budget.

Here are some of my favorite sauces…

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