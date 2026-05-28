We’re Living in a Collapse of Our Own Making

(Mike Adams, Natural News) - I take satisfaction in translating my BrightLearn.ai books into Spanish while most people remain blissfully unaware of the crisis bearing down on us. They scroll through social media, watch the news, and convince themselves the world is slowly improving. But the evidence tells a different story. For years, I have documented the deliberate dismantling of our civilization, and now the collapse is accelerating faster than even I anticipated.

This is not a random downturn or a natural cycle. The world is falling apart by design. As I wrote in a recent analysis, ‘The world is accelerating toward a precipice, but the nature of the threat has fundamentally changed.’ The signs are everywhere for those willing to see them, yet the mainstream media continues to peddle the illusion of progress. I am not surprised because I have been watching the blueprint for decades.

Signs You’re Ignoring

The largest gas turbines are now backlogged until 2036. Fuel prices spiked 70 to 90 cents overnight this week. These are not isolated hiccups; they are systemic fractures. The Strait of Hormuz remains closed for a multi-month period, cutting off a critical artery of global oil shipments. Meanwhile, the Mississippi River, which carries 92 percent of our nation’s agricultural output, has seen barge prices surge 218 percent from St. Louis alone. This is not a temporary disruption; it is a logistics nightmare designed to cripple the economy.

President Trump’s secondary sanctions against Iran have effectively blocked all exports from China, escalating trade war into economic doomsday. The global financial Ponzi scheme is collapsing in real time, with markets…

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