Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
4h

Just got a survival book and a lot of stuff about the grid going down that I didn’t know about but I was already doing a lot

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Vepr's avatar
Vepr
4h

If the electricity goes, so does 90% of the population in a short period of time.

The SMELL, will be HORRENDOUS. You cant leave millions of bodies just laying around above ground.

Rats, disease, and so many unthinkable horrors await the remaining survivors.

When you think about THAT, the bullshit we put up with now on a daily basis doesn't seem so bad. 😳

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