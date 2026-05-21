Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
2h

Like I just told someone that fakebook has caused more divorces and computers are evil I’m glad I had a desk job and looked out the window till I got a job doing finishing carpentry and fishing, I know it’s who programs it and it’s a bunch of weirdo I wouldn’t leave my grown sons alone with

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture