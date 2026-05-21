How AI Could Destroy the Modern World Even If It Works

(The same folks that brought you Terminator, West World, and I Robot all tell you there’s nothing to fear from THEIR future. They say people like me are stuck in the past. Then they try to insure were all stuck in the past by destroying the tech they worship. I agree. I’m more of an Orwell devotee. I wouldn’t miss pocket phone sone bit. Probably wouldn’t skip a meal on their plan either. But I bet they would and they’d try to force others to supply it - DD)

(John Hawkins, Culturcidal) - Like a lot of people, I have mixed feelings about Artificial Intelligence. I believe ChatGPT and Grok are amazing learning tools that have helped increase my understanding of myself and the world. I love the AI graphics programs out there. When Elon releases his AI-driven robots, I look forward to buying one to do things around the house. I’ve also already ridden in a driverless Waymo Taxi…

…and gotten a massage from robotic arms (it was probably better than 80% of the humans that have ever worked on me):

Furthermore, the future potential of AI? It’s almost limitless. It will make extraordinary medical advances possible, advance our civilization in a myriad of ways, and has the potential to dramatically improve the life of the average person.

The flip side of that is that AI, especially if it transitions to AGI (Artificial General Intelligence), is genuinely a threat that could wipe out our species in a variety of ways or create a totalitarian superstate worse than anything even George Orwell could imagine.

That’s why I’m a big believer that one of the most important things we can do as a species is come together and create a worldwide treaty that doesn’t stop AI, but puts some basic safeguards in place across the globe to…

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