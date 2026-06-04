Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
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I watched the first person die in front of me at ten and then spent my 20s partying in the murder capital so ya learn to live with your head on a swivel and know what you’re getting into and how you’re gonna get out, most made it out alive a couple gun shot and knife scars

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