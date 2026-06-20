Why the Air Inside Your Home May Be More Toxic Than the Air Outside

(Anonymous) - When most people think about pollution, they imagine factory smokestacks, congested highways, industrial facilities, or a haze hanging over a major city. The common belief is that stepping indoors provides protection from the contaminants found outside. Surprisingly, that is not always the case.

Numerous studies have found that indoor air can contain higher concentrations of pollutants than the air outside. Modern homes are designed to be energy efficient, which means they are built tighter than ever before. While this helps reduce energy costs, it also traps contaminants inside and limits the natural exchange of fresh air.

Many of the products we use every day contribute to indoor pollution. Cleaning supplies, air fresheners, scented candles, paints, furniture, carpets, adhesives, and laundry products can all release chemicals into the air. These substances, commonly known as volatile organic compounds, can accumulate over time, especially in homes with poor ventilation. Even that fresh smell associated with a newly renovated room may actually be the result of chemical emissions filling the indoor environment.

Furniture and building materials can also play a role. Pressed wood products often release…

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