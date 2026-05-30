How to Use Potassium Iodide After a Nuclear Emergency

(The Organic Prepper) - Given the current concerns, you may be adding some emergency supplies that you are unfamiliar with to your pantry and medicine cabinet. This article explains how to use potassium iodide after a nuclear strike and addresses some frequently asked questions.

At the end, there’s a link to a downloadable format of this article that you can print out to keep with your emergency supplies. I’m not a doctor – this article is based on research done on the FDA and CDC websites. Sources are cited at the end.

(The abbreviation for potassium iodide is KI, which I’ll use for the rest of the article.)

Why you need potassium iodide after a nuclear emergency

Aside from the immediate threats of a nuclear blast, the thyroid gland is the most susceptible organ to damage from radiation. Potassium iodide is a stable form of iodine (stable meaning it isn’t radioactive.) If the thyroid gland is loaded with stable iodine, it can’t absorb radioactive iodine. Radioactive iodine can cause…

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