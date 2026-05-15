Dedication Ceremony of the Texas SAR Monument Honoring Texas Revolutionary War Patriots

(Montgomery County News) - Governor Greg Abbott joined the Texas Society Sons of the American Revolution (TSSAR) to unveil a new monument honoring Texas revolutionary war patriots at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin Saturday, 18 April 2026. Speaking to the gathered audience of over 150, Governor Abbott proudly noted that his strong American heritage dates to 1755.

“We must educate every generation about why it is that America grew from a tenuous 13 colonies into the most powerful country in the history of the world,” said Governor Abbott. “This monument here is an enduring testament to the heroes who fought for the freedom that is unique to America. Stories of these heroes must be told. Generations of Americans must be reminded of who they are and what they fought for.”

He highlighted that his ancestors had a history in defending the ideals that created America 250 years ago. Because of documentation linking him to a direct patriot descendent who supported the cause of American Independence, Governor Abbott qualified and chose to be inducted into the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution by Texas State President Mel Oller. The SAR Silver Good Citizenship Medal was presented to the Governor by Texas State President Mel Oller in recognition of his outstanding and public service to the people of Texas.

“This year marks the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution, which not only gave freedom to the British colonies of North America, but inspired movements for freedom and liberty all over…

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