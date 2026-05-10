Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
1h

Yanktards are the worst but I don’t live there and they will wake up or die from a criminal who doesn’t care about your laws or your life I just went to McDs not a 4 mile drive and I was carrying but The Outlaw Josey Wales just started

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