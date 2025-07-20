On this date in 1528…

Spanish adventurer Pánfilo de Narváez’s expedition, accompanied by Aztec Prince Tetlahuehuetzquititzin left the Apalachee village of Ivitachuco in Florida to begin their quest for gold. The expedition planned to reach the village of Aute, near present-day St. Marks, Florida. Tetlahuehuetzquititzin, who fought with the Spanish against Montezuma, was later killed in a fight with Apalachee warriors.

Other Years:

1861 – The Confederate States Congress began holding sessions in Richmond, Virginia.

1864 – The Battle of Peachtree Creek, Georgia.

1932 – In Washington, D.C., police fired tear gas on World War I veterans, part of the mostly-Southern “Bonus Army,” who attempted to march to the White House in protest of delayed benefits.

1985 – Treasure hunter Mel Fisher began raising $400 million in coins and silver from the Spanish galleon “Nuestra Senora de Atocha.” The ship sank in 1622 40 miles of the coast of Key West, Florida.

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight