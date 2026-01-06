Pro-Southern Groups Show There's Nothing Like Christmas in Dixie!
Spreading the Christmas Spirit Southern Style!
(Dixie Drudge) - From food drives to charity work to parade appearances. Pro-Southern groups always give the gift of Southern Hospitality and Southern Pride Every Christmas. There’s no better way to spread the news and awareness of ‘the Cause’ than bringing smiles and cheer to the public. And you can also do some good. Here’s a few good examples:
A big thanks and a hearty Rebel Yell goes out to all these Southern Patriots!