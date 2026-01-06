Spreading the Christmas Spirit Southern Style!

(Dixie Drudge) - From food drives to charity work to parade appearances. Pro-Southern groups always give the gift of Southern Hospitality and Southern Pride Every Christmas. There’s no better way to spread the news and awareness of ‘the Cause’ than bringing smiles and cheer to the public. And you can also do some good. Here’s a few good examples:

Montgomery County, Texas Christmas Parade

Prattville, Alabama Christmas Parade

Conroe, Texas UDC Christmas Luncheon

Vida, Alabama Christmas Parade

Thomas Jefferson Stubbs 2523 Texas UDC at Wreaths Across America

Alabama Children of the Confederacy Christmas in the South Program

Thomas Jefferson Denney Camp #1442 SCVin Cullman, Alabama laid wreaths for Confederate Veterans

A big thanks and a hearty Rebel Yell goes out to all these Southern Patriots!

