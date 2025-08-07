Southern Independence Association and the Tarheel Flaggers Promote Southern Heritage

Two “Southern Heritage” groups plan to hold a demonstration at Edenton’s Confederate War Memorial on Saturday. The groups, which are not coming at the invitation of Edenton’s chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, plan to demonstrate in support of keeping the monument at its current location at the foot of South Broad Street in Edenton.

Michael Dean, commander of the Edenton Bell Battery Chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, distanced his organization from the protest. The SCV has indirectly controlled the Saturday protests in favor of leaving the monument in place over the last three years.

Dean said the two organizations coming on Saturday are not connected with his group. He said both organizations decided to come to Edenton after hearing about lawsuits over the monument and reading coverage about it in the Washington Post. He said the SCV did not request their presence.

“They are coming here on their own accord due to the exposure of our suit against the town in print and social media,” Dean said in published reports.

The two groups sponsoring the protest are the Southern Independence Association and the Tarheel Flaggers. Both groups say their mission is to promote Southern heritage.

The Southern Independence Association, which has the motto, “The South on the Rise,” says it is non-racist and non-violent. They are headquartered in Goodletsville, Tennessee.

“We promote individual and state’s…

