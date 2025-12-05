Professor David Betz Warns Civil War is Coming!
Is Civil War Coming to the West?
Are we really heading toward civil war in the UK and Western Europe? Professor David Betz, an expert in military strategy and unconventional warfare at King’s College London, says yes — and sooner than you think…
I am attempting to wake people up to the threat of Islam. My latest email:
Professor Betz has given numerous interviews. I have collated them:
