Lead, Brass & Copper Deserve National-Security Tariffs

America cannot defend itself without steel and aluminum. Gen. Michael Flynn made that point loud and clear when he wrote that “depending on imported steel and aluminum to produce our tanks and planes makes America less safe.”

He’s right — BUT that same warning applies even more urgently to the raw materials behind America’s ammunition: lead, brass, and copper.

Every rifle round, every pistol cartridge, every training box, every defensive load — all of it depends on these three materials. If foreign governments or global supply chains slow down, price-gouge, or shut us out, America’s ammo supply evaporates overnight.

Steel and aluminum matter for tanks.

Lead, brass, and copper matter for the armed citizen and the American soldier.

If we’re serious about national security, we need to protect all six.

Ammunition Is National Security

Flynn explains that “in an emergency, our inability to ramp up domestic production represents a clear and present danger to U.S. national security.”

That’s not just true for the Pentagon. It’s true for every police department, every civilian training range, every state trooper, and every concealed carrier in the country.

Unlike fighter jets, ammunition is consumed constantly.

If production stops, there’s…

