Did You Catch Joy Reid’s Latest Unhinged, anti-Everything Normal and Traditional Rant?

(Amy Curtis, Town Hall) - It’s incredible the lengths to which the so-called “party of women” will go to defend some of the world’s worst abusers of women and girls. In America, that includes allowing a 19-year-old illegal immigrant to attend high school where he’s allegedly sexually assaulted at least a dozen girls (and the Democrats want to send him back to school and refuse to let ICE deport him).

This also means turning a blind eye to tyrannical regimes like those in Afghanistan and Iran, where women do not have equal rights and are subject to horrific abuse.

And while they do that, they pretend that Republicans and Christians are the real threat to women, as Joy Reid does here.

Joy Reid says America is essentially a Christian version of Iran ... and women are more oppressed in the US.

We welcome Joy(less) Reid to go live under THAT oppressive regime.

Bye!

— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 16, 2026

“Our regime has secret police, they have secret police,” Reid said. “Our regime is oppressing women, taking away abortion rights, taking away women’s rights in like 26 states, some states where they’re trying to have the death penalty for having an abortion. They also oppress women. They have the highest rate of women who are in STEM careers. We’re kicking women…

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