Public Outrage Over Data Center Bullying Cuts Across Demographics and Parties
‘Enough is enough’: Virginia’s ‘immovable’ power broker says data centers aren’t unstoppable
‘Enough is enough’: Virginia’s ‘immovable’ power broker says data centers aren’t unstoppable
(Politico) - President Donald Trump and Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger have at least one thing in common: a problem named state Sen. L. Louise Lucas.
Lucas, the 82-year-old president pro tempore of the Virginia Senate, spearheaded Democrats’ effort this year to gerrymander four congressional seats held by Republicans, a more aggressive plan than some of her colleagues wanted — and one that, after the FBI raided her office, she blames for attracting Trump’s retribution.
She also led a push to strip data centers of state tax incentives — butting heads with Spanberger (D), whom Lucas christened a “data center diva,” and bringing the commonwealth to the brink of its first-ever government shutdown.
In the latest episode of the POLITICO Energy Podcast, Lucas said she doesn’t seek that kind of conflict. It just comes with the job.
“This is not a fight that I wanted to have with…