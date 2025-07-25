“The conservative who forgets Puerto Rico is the conservative who forgets Philadelphia.”

As conservatives we’re fond of invoking the Founders—those powdered sages whose ideas are still better than anything that’s come since. I know because I spend a good part of my time on this planet reading and rereading their works and finding so many new ways to examine not just governance, but life itself. As conservatives we revere federalism, we often preach subsidiarity, and remind anyone who will listen that the government closest to the people governs best. We distrust central power. We cherish local control. We claim to abhor empire.

And then, with astonishing consistency, we choose to forget Puerto Rico.

The Colony We Pretend Isn’t One

Let’s begin with the inconvenient truth: Puerto Rico is a colony. A colonial possession of the United States in the year 2025. And for all our talk of liberty and representation, of the Constitution and the republic—it’s a colony we keep.

Washington controls its trade. Washington imposes its laws. In fact if Washington decided to abolish their government and form a new one it could. Washington grants no voting representation in Congress and allows no say in who becomes president. Puerto Ricans serve in our military, die under our flag, and still can’t vote for the Commander in Chief.

The Left, of course…

