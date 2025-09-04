Appeals court weighing Pitt County Confederate monument's relocation

Five years after a Confederate monument was removed from the Pitt County courthouse, (In the middle of the night! - DD) some locals continue to advocate for its return.

In January, plaintiffs including the North Carolina Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans and The United Daughters of the Confederacy North Carolina Division filed with the North Carolina Court of Appeals to overturn a lawsuit that was dismissed last August. A panel of three North Carolina Court of Appeals judges heard the case without arguments on Aug. 14. Their decision is pending.

The monument was removed from the Pitt County Courthouse property in June 2020 after it was damaged in civil unrest. The monument and other courthouse property were vandalized during protests that began May 31 of that year following the killing of George Floyd by then-Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin.

On April 15, 2024, the Pitt County Board of Commissioners voted to donate the statue to…

