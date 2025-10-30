Don Lemon claims ‘white men’ are ‘broken’ and to blame for mass violence in US in unhinged rant

Maybe there is a reason that even CNN fired him? In a way, maybe he’s half right. Our Grandfathers wouldn’t have put up with this shite that is going down today. And they wouldn’t have worried about elections to try and change it - DD

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon launched into a bizarre, explosive rant blaming white men as the “real issue” behind mass violence in America.

“White men, are you okay? You’re sending troops, National Guard to cities,” Lemon said on the latest episode of his podcast. “You keep talking about ooh, Chicago and black-on-black crime. I wanna know: White men, are you okay? Because that is the real issue here.”

“This country keeps waking up to bodies in the pews, blood on the floor, gunfire in public places and the faces behind the trigger looks the same nearly every single time,” he added.

The 59-year-old — who is married to a white man — doubled down on his claim, saying, “This is just the truth, I don’t care if you get mad about it.”

Lemon’s unhinged rant was unleashed during his spiel about the federal troop deployments to Democrat-led cities and the mass shootings in…

