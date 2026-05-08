Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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The Jurist's avatar
The Jurist
1h

ABOUT SOCIAL MEDIA

https://substack.com/@lbbork/note/c-255637739

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Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
1h

Of course it is not about "justice", it is about fomenting enough chaos that people will embrace a leftist authoritarian state as long as it promises to get control over the chaos.

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