Trump DOJ moves to vacate convictions — but Jamie Raskin steps in to keep them behind bars as legal teams scramble.

(Big League Politics) - No one likes asking for help. Most of us have worked hard all our lives to be self-sufficient and provide for our families.

But for our January 6 patriots still waiting on pardons — good individuals who answered the call to peacefully protest a stolen election — the last five-plus years have been nothing short of a nightmare.

Luckily, the Trump Department of Justice has rightly asked the court to vacate the charges and convictions against the unpardoned Proud Boys and Oath Keepers leaders and dismiss the cases with prejudice.

After years of weaponized prosecutions under the Biden regime, this is the right step toward real justice.

But a new threat has emerged — not from the DOJ, but from the radical left in Congress.

Congressman Jamie Raskin — one of the most partisan Democrats in Washington — filed an amicus brief in three separate appeals in the D.C. Circuit to defend the original jury verdicts.

Our side’s attorneys had to drop everything and work around the clock all weekend to…

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