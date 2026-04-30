Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Arthur Sido's avatar
Arthur Sido
3h

Imagine that, Jamie Ratskin still going after White men. What a (((shocker)))

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