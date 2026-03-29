Let Farmers Feed Their Neighbors

(The New American) - For most of our history, milk was milk, just as God gave it to us — fresh, local, and purchased directly from the farmer. Not too long ago, milkmen transported milk using horse-drawn carts and followed delivery routes. Only in the last century did government regulators steadily convert ordinary food into a bureaucratic product, insisting that uniform “safety” requires centralized control, industrial processing, and one-size-fits-all rules around the country. The result has been predictable, and is seen in rural America: fewer small producers, higher compliance costs, less consumer choice, more monopolies, and a food system increasingly dominated by politically favored middlemen. In other words, powerful lobbying interests achieved policies that reduce competition, driving up costs for consumers.

Raw milk has become a hot topic in that larger struggle. Across the country, legislatures are beginning to push back — not because lawmakers suddenly discovered nutrition, but because citizens are demanding the freedom to buy and sell food without government acting as a national dietician. When the state treats peaceful commerce as a crime, it denies the first principles of a free people: the right to contract (protected under Article I, Section 10 and the Ninth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution), the right to property (protected by the Fourth, Fifth, Ninth, and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution), and the right to make voluntary choices for one’s own household (also protected by…

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