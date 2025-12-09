Building a firm and stable foundation for a cut-up and relocated Civil War home is taking some time. But these Georgia entrepreneurs are hanging tough

I hate absolutely loathe unscrupulous developers and the harm the wreak on our history. But a big thank you goes out to those that teamed up to save the McAffee House - DD

Putting back together a Civil War home they sliced into six pieces and transported 25 miles has been a challenge for an entrepreneurial couple in northwest Georgia, but they’re dedicated to the project for the long haul.

For the past few months, crews working for Lee and Brittani Lusk in Ball Ground have been working to set the Robert and Eliza McAfee House on a firm foundation. They need to get all the pieces properly aligned and stabilized before they can restore the interior of the 1840s central hallway cottage.

“It will all be fine, (it is) just difficult right now until we get foundation done,” Brittani Lusk wrote in a recent text message. “Most people don’t do things like this, so we have had to get creative.” The couple first ran into difficulty when they drilled the foundation.

The crew is finishing the piers for the foundation, and the house will rest above a crawlspace, as it did at its longtime location in neighboring Cobb County, said Lusk, adding the foundation work is nearing an end.

The main floor of the home will be higher at the new location, given the crawlspace is near ground level compared to it being…

