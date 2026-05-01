Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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CelticJedi's avatar
CelticJedi
3h

Thanks! Great piece! I was familiar with the story, but not all the supporting sourcing. Personally do not understand the "offended sensibilities" to the original lyrics. A black guy singing about his love for a mixed blood girl, performed by a minstrel group to boot. But the permanent victim class and their non Irish managers have to control the language and narrative. The sheep then dutifully go along.

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