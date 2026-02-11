Award Winning “Endowment Doll” Makes Final Appearance At RJOA Jan. 2026 Meeting, Before Heading To Waco For Next Winner!

(Montgomery Co. News) - The Rebel Joan Of Arc 2721 Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, gathered for their January 2026 Kick Off Meeting, and to bid “Belle” GoodBye…

Last Year’s winner of the Texas Division Forum Annual Auction of “Belle” the Endowment Doll, was RJOA - LYN HOWARD- who is shown standing next to “Belle” in the Photo. “MRS. LYN” originally donated the Award Winning Doll to her Rebel Joan Of Arc Chapter, and LYN retains “Belle’s” ownership and makes any repairs. This exciting idea was to establish this amazing Annual Auction of “Belle” with the proceeds going to the Texas Division of the Children of the Confederacy for their needs. This amazing gesture has earned currently the TX Division Children of the Confederacy over $1,900. in this short time of her annual auction at the Texas Division Forums.

Each Year’s Winner is engraved on a Brass Plaque: Donor Name, her Chapter, and Year, then added to the Acrylic Case, as shown at the base of the Acrylic Doll Case on the Table.

RJOA KAREN DeBerry is the original owner of the Award Winning Doll who donated her, and “MRS. KAREN” is shown in this RJOA group photo in her beautiful RED Chapeau… RED- Of Course!

The “Endowment Doll” next heads to TX Division Forum at the…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight