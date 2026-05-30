Arizona Gun Dealer Indicted on Terrorism Charges for Allegedly Supplying Firearms to Mexican Cartels

(GunStuff TV) - In a move that’s got the gun community buzzing, an Arizona federal firearms licensee (FFL) named Laurence Gray is facing the full weight of the federal government—charged with terrorism for allegedly selling rifles to straw purchasers who then smuggled them south of the border to Mexican cartels. Yeah, you read that right: terrorism charges against a U.S. gun dealer. This isn’t some Hollywood script; it’s the feds stretching material support laws to their breaking point in what prosecutors call a “first-of-its-kind” case.

According to the indictment, Gray, operating out of Tucson, sold high-powered rifles—like AR-15s and similar platforms—to individuals who turned out to be straw buyers. These guns allegedly ended up with heavy hitters like the CJNG (Jalisco New Generation Cartel) and Sinaloa Cartel, both recently designated as foreign terrorist organizations (FTOs) by the U.S. government. The feds claim Gray knew or should have known what was up, pointing to

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