Why Charlotte, Dahlonega, and New Orleans Mint Issues Still Matter

(CoinWeek) - Southern gold coins combine history, scarcity, and real collecting appeal. As a result, they have become one of the most popular segments of United States coinage. In recent years, auction results for attractive circulated pieces have surged. In many cases, prices have more than doubled. Even problem coins now bring strong money because collectors see fewer of them at shows and in dealer inventories.

Years ago, collectors could walk a major convention floor and find several Southern gold coins with little trouble. Today, that task looks much harder. Supply has tightened. Meanwhile, demand has strengthened. That combination has pushed Southern gold coins into one of the strongest-performing corners of the rare-coin market in recent memory.

America’s first gold rush began in North Carolina

Many people still connect America’s first major gold story to California in 1848. However, the first significant discovery came much earlier in North Carolina. In 1799, Conrad Reed found a yellow rock in Little Meadow Creek on his family’s land. The rock weighed about 17 pounds, and the family used it as a doorstop for three years before…

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