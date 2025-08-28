RJOA AND FAMILY TRAVEL TO CELEBRATE HISTORICAL MARKER IN HUNTSVILLE!

The beautiful ladies in RED of the Rebel Joan Of Arc 2721 Chapter, of The Woodlands, United Daughters of the Confederacy, traveled to Huntsville to visit the Historical Marker placed to honor the Confederate Soldiers of the War Between the States. The town of Huntsville was certainly affected by the Un-Civil War, just as all of Texas was.

RED is the Chapter color of the Rebel Joan Of Arc and they certainly wear it proudly.

The color RED indicates Blood, and that is surely the foundation of honoring your family Blood-Line. RED stands for Passion and Love which these lovely ladies definitely display. RED also indicates Power and Courage which they exemplify in all they do.

So RED is certainly the perfect Chapter Color for this energetic Rebel Joan Of Arc 2721 Chapter.

Their strive for their Devotion to Duty to be worthy of that which their Ancestors gave…

