(Compare these nice ladies to the photo in the previous article. No compairson! - DD)

RJOA Kicks Off Their New UDC Year With Their Newest Member “Instillation” Into RJOA/UDC

All the Sisters of the RJOA Chapter were proud to support and witness the “Induction Ceremony” of their new sister into their wonderful Rebel Joan Of Arc Chapter and the United Daughters of the Confederacy! “MRS DEBBIE” requested the RJOA Chapter and fulfilled all the expectations of the Chapter for her marvelous new adventure into the world of RJOA and UDC. The Induction Ceremony included her RJOA President, Registrar, and two Sponsors who recommended her. All were proud to stand by her side as her “Proved” honorable Confederate Ancestor was read aloud: Capt. Thomas Underwood Robinson, M. W. Damson’s Co. 17th Consolidated Regiment, TX Dismounted Cavalry, C.S.A.

RJOA DEBBIE, is already following in her Ancestor’s honorable footsteps by volunteering her talents and services for any and all RJOA upcoming events.

Her RJOA Sisters are happy to Welcome “MRS. DEBBIE”, and even wore their celebratory RED Pom-Pom Headbands for…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight