“This isn’t about asking permission from outsiders. It’s about living our values so clearly and proudly that the smear campaign loses its power…”

(A big ‘Amen’ from the back pew… - DD)

(Southern Zoomer, Reckonin’) - ​What’s something that Lynyrd Skynyrd, Billy Idol, Johnny Cash, NASCAR, and the old Mississippi state flag have in common? They all used to proudly display a banner of rebellion. The Confederate Battle Flag. What was once a ubiquitous symbol of the South has become twisted into something unrecognizable. For decades in the United States, it was commonly understood by everyone that the Confederate Battle Flag represented heritage, hospitality, polite manners, and rejection of authority. Now, in a world post-Dylann Roof and George Floyd, the flag has become stained by hate and violence. The great man HK Edgerton first popularized the phrase “heritage, not hate” and I would like to carry on his message. As Southerners, we must reclaim the good and wholesome symbolism of our Flag.

Growing up in the South, the Confederate Battle Flag was an incredibly common sight for me. The very first video game I have a distinct memory of playing was “Dukes of Hazzard” on PlayStation. My cousins had Battle Flag blankets. My grandparents would tell me great stories of the South and what it meant to be Southern. I’d eat grits in the morning and sing “Dixie” in the evening. I was shown roads that General Nathan Bedford Forrest marched his cavalry through. I was taken to state fairs where…

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