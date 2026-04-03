Texas House speaker orders study of possible annexation of parts of NM

(Washington Examiner) - “Texas would gladly welcome Lea County back to Texas, where it rightfully belongs,” said Burrows.

Another Republican state representative joined Pettigrew in sponsoring House Joint Resolution 10, which would require “15% of voters in three or more contiguous counties” to sign a petition to put the secession proposal on the ballot in New Mexico’s 2026 election.

“And if we have a special election and two-thirds of the population in those counties agree and the county commissioners agree to that, and we (get) a presidential sign-off on it, we can get the hell out of New Mexico and quit being their problem,” Pettigrew said in an interview with the Albuquerque Journal.

Burrows’s directive to the oversight committee to analyze the logistics required in possibly adding parts of New Mexico to Texas, which included a study of the Texas-New Mexico border, assessing the effects on the state of the possible addition of New Mexico territory, and if it was legally feasible, according to Fox 7 News.

“Following a legislative session defined by historic solutions, it is critical the…

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