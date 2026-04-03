Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
2d

Love it and all of Louisiana and the rest of the SEC would be a great start for the new CSA

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David Walk's avatar
David Walk
1d

Not good it’s very blue will turn Tx blue

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