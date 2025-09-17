Beyond the Myth of Slavery as the Primary Cause

The narrative that Southern secession and the ensuing War were fundamentally driven by the defense of slavery has dominated popular historical discourse for over a century and a half, often overshadowing a more nuanced examination of economic, Constitutional, and political grievances.

This oversimplification, perpetuated by post-war Northern historiography and modern interpretations, ignores substantial evidence from contemporary records that slavery, while a contentious issue, was not the primary motive for the South’s departure from the Union.

Instead, secession stemmed from deep-seated frustrations over federal overreach, particularly in economic policies like tariffs that disproportionately burdened the agrarian South to benefit Northern industrial interests. Crucially, the South’s repeated willingness to abandon slavery in exchange for independence—evidenced in diplomatic overtures and public statements—undermines the claim that it was the core cause.

If slavery had been the unyielding raison d’être for secession, as often asserted, why would Confederate leaders offer to dismantle it for foreign recognition or peace? Delving into primary sources, including Lincoln’s own words, cabinet deliberations, and Southern declarations, reveals a conflict rooted in issues of revenue, states’ rights, and resistance to Northern economic domination, not an intractable commitment to human bondage.

Abraham Lincoln’s priorities at the war’s outset provide a telling window into the North’s motivations, which centered on…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight