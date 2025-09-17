Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BurnedOut's avatar
BurnedOut
24m

This is a great article. I forwarded this to my wife and kids last week as I've been trying to make sure that they all understand the "slavery myth" in the War of Northern Aggression. They teach our kids that slavery was the reason for the ridiculous bloodshed. It was a very small factor, actually. Thanks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dixie Drudge
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture