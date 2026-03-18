Do not put your trust in academia, the media, Hollywood, PBS or the History Channel for truth about our history.

(The Southern Vindicator) - In this article we are going to step a little farther back in time to one of our Founding Fathers, Thomas Jefferson. Like most of our history, many things we have been taught about Thomas Jefferson are simply not true. But, since it is the “accepted narrative” and taught in our public schools and universities, PBS, and the History Channel, it must be true so, we believe it. I mean, they would not lie to us, would they? Of course they would, and they do, on a regular basis. So, let’s look at some of the things we are wrongfully taught about Thomas Jefferson.

In his book, The Jefferson Lies, which I highly recommend, David Barton reveals truths that have been kept hidden from us, and this is the book we will be referencing in this article. This book came out around 2012 and that is about the time I got a copy of it. It even has a Foreword in it by Glenn Beck, of whom I am no big fan due to his anti-Confederate views, but he does an excellent job in the Foreword of this book. I would like to give the following quote from Mr. Beck which is in the Foreword:

“Why does the Left continue to misquote Jefferson, accuse him of being anti-God, and attribute evil deeds to him? Because they know that if they are able to discredit and dismiss Jefferson and our other Founders, then we are that much closer to surrendering our birthright and our natural freedoms. These myths have flourished in our educational…

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