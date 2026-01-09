Modern yankees Use the Historical Propaganda Model Created by the Soviet Communists

(Walt Garlington, The Abbeville Institute) - It is verboten in most places across the United States to say anything favorable about Southerner leaders who either personally embodied or fought to defend – with pen, sword, or by political means – authentic Southern tradition. The institutions of the Left (media, academy, Hollywood) and the Right (talk radio, governments of Red States and counties/parishes, Fox News) seem to be in a competition with one another as to who can heap the most abuse upon traditional Southerners.

There are psychological and spiritual reasons for this constant anxiety of most of the Yankee-influenced elite in the US to discredit the South, reasons that are illuminated remarkably well in a book on the communist takeover of Russia, Spiritual Sources of the Russian Revolution, by Metropolitan Mitrofan Badanin (available online free of charge here; translated into English by Archpriest Anatole Lyovin).

In the latter part of his book, Metropolitan Mitrofan points to a similar anxiety of the communists towards the memory of the Christian kingdom that existed prior to their rule. He writes,

‘The Bolshevik government, on the spiritual level, was always afraid of anything connected with the memory of the Romanovs. So much so, that it tried to flee from it truly ‘as devil flees from the smell of incense’.

‘When people proposed to Stalin in 1927 to issue a collection of essays concerning the execution of the Tsar, Iosif Vissarionovich (Stalin) sharply snapped: ‘From now on, not even one word about the Romanovs.’ The only such book, published in 1926, was forbidden, confiscated, and put away in special closed archives. That ‘taboo’ was kept strictly in force all until 1974 when the government allowed the…

