Election Integrity: Voting Machines Still Aren’t Trusted

(Rasmussen Reports) - A majority of voters continue to suspect that electronic voting machines could be “hacked” remotely, and many say the machines make it easier to cheat.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 63% of Likely U.S. Voters are concerned that electronic voting systems may allow votes to be changed remotely through Internet connections during voting – a finding identical to our December survey – including 33% who are Very Concerned Thirty-three percent (33%) aren’t concerned about possible remote manipulation of electronic voting systems, including 12% who are Not At All Concerned.

Thirty-nine percent (39%) think electronic voting machines make it easier to cheat in elections – up from 36% who said so in December – while 21% now believe electronic voting machines make it harder to cheat. Thirty-one percent (31%) believe electronic voting machines do not make much difference in terms of cheating in elections, and 10% are…

