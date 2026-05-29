M. E. (Mel) Bradford, the eminent Southern historian and man-of-letters, encouraged his fellow Southerners to remember who we are. Sage advice, for after all, we cannot know much else if we don’t know who we are. And that necessitates that we know whence we come. Our roots. Which stretch all the way back to Adam himself, our earliest earthly sire.

The Marvelous Story of a Particular People

In other words, we go back as far as God’s word, combined with archaeology, history, linguistics, and now the science of genetics, will take us. When we do this, we find the marvelous story of a particular people who would eventually, over space and time, become several distinct ethnic groups—Scythians, Parthians, Cimmerians, Getae, Samartians, Goths, Franks, Vikings, Saxons, and Celts—who eventually became the recognizable nations of Europe (e.g. the French, Germans, English, Spaniards, Scots, Irish, et al). From this noble and accomplished lineage springs the blood of the South. And our ancestors were well aware of all these connections in our collective past.

But since the end of World War Two, our history as Southerners (and Whites in general) has been purposely subverted by those who seek to deracinate us. Once our roots are severed, we will have lost our moorings and eventually our identity. Then, we will cease to be. Only a hateful enemy would seek to obfuscate and subvert a people’s history. An enemy whose goal is the utter and complete destruction of their target—us Southerners, among…

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