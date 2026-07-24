Honey Springs Memorial honors Oklahoma’s largest battle of the War of Northern Aggression

(Fox 23) - History came to life this weekend at the Honey Springs Battlefield as reenactors, historians and visitors gathered to honor the soldiers who fought in the largest Civil War battle in Indian Territory.

The annual Honey Springs Memorial Ceremony commemorated the Battle of Honey Springs, fought on July 17, 1863, with a wreath-laying ceremony, Civil War reenactors in period uniforms, cannon demonstrations and living history exhibits.

Organizers say the event is about more than remembering the past, it’s about ensuring one of Oklahoma’s most significant historical events isn’t forgotten.

The Battle of Honey Springs marked a pivotal Union victory and is considered the most significant Civil War battle fought in present-day Oklahoma. It also stands out as one of the most culturally diverse battles of the Civil War, bringing together soldiers from Tribal Nations, African American regiments and both Union and Confederate forces.

“Honey Springs is the most significant battle that took place in Indian Territory, present-day Oklahoma, and it is also considered one of the most…

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