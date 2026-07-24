Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Non-Conformist
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My dad and I used to belong to the SCV and the Col. Daniel N. McIntosh camp # 1378 in Tulsa OK.

We went to a reenactment of the Honey Springs Battle several years ago near Vinita Ok.

I didn't know it was still being done.

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