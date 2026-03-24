Georgia Senate Bill Enhances Right to Self Defense

(AmmoLand) - In Georgia, Senate Bill 651 has passed the Senate 30 to 23 on March 6, 2026, and has been sent to the House. The bill amends the current statutes about the justification of the use of force and immunity from civil liability. From legiscan.com, here is the summary:

A BILL to be entitled an Act to amend Article 2 of Chapter 3 of Title 16 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, relating to justification and excuse in defenses to criminal prosecutions, so as to provide for an additional justification for use of force in defense of self or others; to amend Code Section 51-11-9 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, relating to no duty to retreat and immunity in certain instances of threat or use of force, so as to extend immunity from civil liability in justified use of force cases to legal representatives and heirs of the person against whom force was used; to provide for related matters; to provide for an effective date; to repeal conflicting laws; and for other purposes.

The changes occur mostly in Section 2 of 16-3-24.2, which concerns immunity from prosecution and exceptions. Section 2 of Code Section :

16-3-24.2.

(a) A person who uses threats or force in accordance with Code Section 16-3-20, 16-3-21, 16-3-23, 16-3-23.1, 16-3-24, or 17-4-20 shall be immune from criminal prosecution therefor unless in the use of deadly force, such person utilizes a weapon the carrying or possession of which is unlawful by such person under Part 2 of Article 4 of Chapter 11 of this title.

Unlawful weapons are defined in the law and include sawed-off shotguns and rifles, and National Firearms Act weapons, including silencers, if they are not legally possessed under…

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