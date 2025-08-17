Which States Experienced the Most Attacks on Churches in 2024?

Although the backlash to the overturning of Roe v. Wade appears to have subsided, vandals, arsonists, and worse targeted hundreds of churches in 2024, according to a new report.

Travis Weber, vice president for policy and government affairs at the Family Research Council, which released the report Monday, said most Americans would be surprised to hear that 383 churches suffered 415 attacks in 2024.

“We have a tendency in the West and in the United States to think of ourselves as safe and freedom-loving, tolerant, and protective of religious freedom, including religious freedom to practice Christianity,” he told The Daily Signal in an interview Friday. “So, I think the fact that we have hundreds of incidents—specifically, 415—in the year 2024 is very revealing.”

While these 415 attacks represented a decrease from the 2023 high of 485 attacks, it still included hundreds more incidents than in 2022 (198), 2021 (98), and previous years.

